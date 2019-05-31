Body recovered off Malibu is missing Colorado woman Jennifer Lorber, officials confirm

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have confirmed that a body found near Paradise Cove was Jennifer Michelle Lorber, a Colorado woman who was last seen at the end of last week in Malibu.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's divers found the remains about 225 yards from the shoreline during a search around 9 a.m. Thursday.

A family member confirmed for the coroner's office that the body found was the missing 30-year-old woman.



Lorber arrived in Los Angeles on May 23 and was last seen about 11 p.m. at a motel in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, authorities say. Her rental vehicle was found late Sunday night along Pacific Coast Highway near Paradise Cove.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can dial 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
