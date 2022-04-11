officer-involved shooting

Newly-released bodycam video shows moments leading up to fatal police standoff in Anaheim

Newly-released bodycam video shows fatal standoff in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly-released body camera video shows the moment Anaheim Police Department officers shot and killed a man.

The officer-involved shooting occurred March 3, and police now say they found a ghost gun on the suspect, 41-year-old Osman Brown.

According to Anaheim police, officers showed up when responding to a male suspect who had threatened a woman with a gun.

After surrounding the location, officers attempted to contact the suspect using de-escalation techniques, but the suspect refused to comply, the agency says.

A standoff then occurred.

Police say when the suspect pointed weapons at the officers, they opened fire.

The four Anaheim police officers then moved in to provide medical care, but the suspect died at the scene, the agency says.

