Newly-released video captured some intense moments during a police chase involving a stolen LADWP vehicle that led to a lengthy and bizarre standoff in Atwater Village.

New video shows intense moments during stolen LADWP vehicle chase, standoff in Atwater Village

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly-released video captured some intense moments during a police chase involving a stolen LADWP vehicle that led to a lengthy and bizarre standoff in Atwater Village.

The Los Angeles Police Department released body camera and dashcam footage of the Aug. 9 incident. It shows the driver of the stolen vehicle hitting several patrol cars with officers inside.

As the suspect continued to ram vehicles and ignored commands to surrender, officers opened fire twice.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Manuel Ramirez, then barricaded himself in the car.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, Ramirez eventually emerged from the bullet-riddled vehicle and he was arrested. He had been struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital.

Three officers were hurt in the incident, one of them with serious injuries.