Suspect in bullet-riddled LADWP vehicle in standoff with police in Atwater Village

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect in a bullet-riddled LADWP vehicle is in a standoff with Los Angeles police officers in Atwater Village Wednesday evening.

Several LAPD vehicles surrounded the vehicle in the area of Edenhurst and Colorado Street after the suspect allegedly rammed patrol vehicles during a chase.

It appeared more than a dozen bullet holes were on the left side of the LADWP vehicle as the suspect refused to surrender. At least one tire was completely off the SUV.

At one point during the standoff, the suspect busted open the back window of the SUV.

