The Seattle Police Department on Tuesday released multiple dashcam and body camera videos that show a dramatic chase that ended with the fatal officer-involved shooting of a suspect.The sequence of events began about 4:20 a.m. Monday when officers responded to a report of a car prowl in progress in the city's Ravenna neighborhood, located just north of the University of Washington.After police found a man inside a parked car, he fled on foot and a pursuit ensued. According to police, the suspect fired a handgun at the officers, one of whom shot back. None of the officers were injured and the chase continued.As a search for the man expanded, he broke into a home and stole a car from its residents at gunpoint, authorities said. No one was reported injured in that incident.The suspect drove away in the stolen vehicle and crashed into a tree less than a mile away. A police vehicle's dashboard camera captured the violent collision and its aftermath, in which officers approached with guns drawn.The driver apparently pressed down the accelerator but the tree blocked his path. In footage from one bodycam, one officer yells, "Shut it off, now! Shut the vehicle off!"The video shows the officers approaching the car as the driver seems to be reaching into the backseat. "He's reaching! Stop reaching!" a policeman screams.According to investigators, one officer opened fire, striking the suspect. In the footage, he is seen being removed from the vehicle by officers who then render first aid.Firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was not immediately released.A handgun was recovered from inside the stolen vehicle, the police department said.