Politics

Boy rescued after found walking alone near Mexico border

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

'I'm afraid' - boy abandoned near Mexico border seeks help

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KABC) -- Heartbreaking video has been released showing a young boy walking by himself in Texas near the border after being abandoned by a large group he was traveling with.

A Border Patrol agent who was off-duty at the time came across the boy along a road on a rainy day near Rio Grande City, just north of the Texas-Mexico border.

The boy is sobbing as he explains to the agent that he was traveling with a group and he was abandoned, and said he was afraid of being robbed or kidnapped.

"Can you help me?" the boy says in Spanish as the agent approaches.

"What happened?" the agent asks.

"I was with a group of people and they dumped me and I don't know where they are."

"I'm afraid," he adds.

The video was posted on Facebook by a friend of the Border Patrol agent.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection later confirmed the video as authentic.

The Facebook post described the group the boy was traveling with as having 184 members. It also reported that the boy was brought to the Border Patrol's Donna facility and his family was contacted.

The incident happened as a new spotlight is focused on the border crisis and particularly the issue of unaccompanied migrant children. The Biden administration has asked several cities to provide temporary shelter for unaccompanied children as it attempts to address the crisis.

RELATED: Migrants encamped in Tijuana detail their stories as they seek asylum in U.S.
EMBED More News Videos

Migrants who have been camped at the U.S.-Mexico border are detailing why they are seeking asylum in the United States.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasmexicoimmigration reformborder patrolborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
Body of woman, 66, found in Huntington Park dumpster
Angels fans boo Astros, throw trash cans on field
Reopening Disneyland Resort: Ticket sales to resume April 15
IE, Ventura County eligible to move into orange tier
Gas at DTLA station nears $6 per gallon
Border Patrol arrests 2 men from Yemen on terrorism watch list
Show More
Pasadena grad designs newest Nissan Pathfinder model
Amazon holds job fair for positions in Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Carlsbad Flower Fields now open, wowing visitors with bright blooms
Biden makes all adults eligible for COVID vaccine on April 19
New double mutant COVID variant identified in CA
More TOP STORIES News