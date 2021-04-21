Politics

Migrant boys, 7 and 13, rescued from Rio Grande by Border Patrol

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Migrant boys, 7 and 13, rescued from Rio Grande

Video from the U.S. Border Patrol shows another example of the dangers migrant children face while crossing the border.

Two boys were pulled out of the Rio Grande River after the Border Patrol found them clinging to the riverbank.

The boys are not related.

They told Border Patrol that they were separated from their mothers in Mexico and a man claimed he would help them cross into the United States - only to abandon them at the river.

Officials say the boys are otherwise healthy.

The two Honduran boys, ages 7 and 13, were going to be transferred to U.S. Health and Human Services custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasrescueborder patrolimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News