Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a year ago this Thursday that so many lives changed forever in Thousand Oaks. Twelve people were killed in the Borderline shooting, including Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus, who ran toward the gunfire to save lives. It's something his wife Karen says he'd do again if he could.

We were with Karen Helus when she saw her husband's locker and uniform, which is now displayed under lights, for the first time at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

When asked if it feels like a year has passed, she said, "In some ways it does, but then it also feels like yesterday, too."

Sgt. Helus was one of the first responders at the Borderline Bar and Grill, taking heavy fire. And that night, when Karen hadn't heard from him, she turned on a phone app that monitors police radio traffic. That's when she heard his voice, responding to that very call.

"I got more and more anxious and nervous, and yeah, and when they said they were making entry, I thought, oh wow don't go in there. But I knew he would. That just was him," she said.

