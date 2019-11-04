Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4651979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

ONE YEAR LATER: It was 48 hours that changed one Southland community forever. The horror of the Borderline shooting followed up by the destruction of the Woolsey Fire just hours later. Now Eyewitness News returns to the Ventura County community ravaged by fire and hate, to witness rebirth and healing a year later. All next week at 4, 5 & 11 p.m. from ABC7.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a year ago this Thursday that so many lives changed forever in Thousand Oaks. Twelve people were killed in the Borderline shooting, including Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus, who ran toward the gunfire to save lives. It's something his wife Karen says he'd do again if he could.We were with Karen Helus when she saw her husband's locker and uniform, which is now displayed under lights, for the first time at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.When asked if it feels like a year has passed, she said, "In some ways it does, but then it also feels like yesterday, too."Sgt. Helus was one of the first responders at the Borderline Bar and Grill, taking heavy fire. And that night, when Karen hadn't heard from him, she turned on a phone app that monitors police radio traffic. That's when she heard his voice, responding to that very call."I got more and more anxious and nervous, and yeah, and when they said they were making entry, I thought, oh wow don't go in there. But I knew he would. That just was him," she said.