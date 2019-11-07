Borderline shooting: Survivor Dylan Short faces fears head on in journey to healing 1 year later

"I'd be a liar if I told you it was easy, it's not easy for anybody," Short said.
The 25-year-old is now 65 pounds lighter. His injuries and the entire experience pushed him to lead a healthier lifestyle. While he's improved physically, he's also made emotional progress. He says his recovery and healing process was put to the test shortly after the shooting.
Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks: Rebirth and healing 1 year later
"I walked into the most crowded bar I could find, walked in, got myself in the middle of the group where there was no exit planning for myself. Nothing. And basically took the feeling as much as I could head on," he said.
A mixture of anger, sadness and anxiety came bubbling up to the surface.
"It was a very challenging thing for me to do, but it was probably the best thing I ever did," he said.
For Short, other therapy has included listening to fireworks and dealing with loud sounds.
He says the shooting has been a motivator to live life and follow his dreams. He's also now more invested in his passion for motorcycles.
His advice for other survivors is to face your fears.
"Sometimes after the craziest, most screwed up things in your life, you end up going through some of the happiest and wildest and fun times that you'll ever have in a lifetime."
Borderline shooting timeline: How the tragedy unfolded