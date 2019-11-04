Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks: Rebirth and healing 1 year later

Now, Eyewitness News returns to the Ventura County community ravaged by fire and hate, to witness rebirth and healing a year later. Watch all this week at 4, 5 & 11 p.m. from ABC7.
Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus ran toward the gunfire and sacrificed his life in order to save others. We were with Karen Helus when she saw her husband's locker and uniform, which is now displayed under lights, for the first time at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. When asked if it feels like a year has passed, she said, "In some ways it does, but then it also feels like yesterday, too." >> View the full story here
Brandi Hitt reflects on tragic Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Watching any tragic event unfold in person is heartbreaking. Witnessing two, back-to-back, impact a single community is life-altering. >> View the full story here
Remembering the victims of Borderline
