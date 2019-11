Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks: Rebirth and healing 1 year later

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

It was 48 hours that changed one Southland community forever. The horror of the Borderline shooting followed up by the destruction of the Woolsey Fire just hours later.Now, Eyewitness News returns to the Ventura County community ravaged by fire and hate, to witness rebirth and healing a year later. Watch all this week at 4, 5 & 11 p.m. from ABC7.Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus ran toward the gunfire and sacrificed his life in order to save others. We were with Karen Helus when she saw her husband's locker and uniform, which is now displayed under lights, for the first time at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. When asked if it feels like a year has passed, she said, "In some ways it does, but then it also feels like yesterday, too." >> View the full story here Watching any tragic event unfold in person is heartbreaking. Witnessing two, back-to-back, impact a single community is life-altering. >> View the full story here