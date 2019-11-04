Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks: Rebirth and healing 1 year later

It was 48 hours that changed one Southland community forever. The horror of the Borderline shooting followed up by the destruction of the Woolsey Fire just hours later.

Now, Eyewitness News returns to the Ventura County community ravaged by fire and hate, to witness rebirth and healing a year later. Watch all this week at 4, 5 & 11 p.m. from ABC7.

Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus ran toward the gunfire and sacrificed his life in order to save others. We were with Karen Helus when she saw her husband's locker and uniform, which is now displayed under lights, for the first time at the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. When asked if it feels like a year has passed, she said, "In some ways it does, but then it also feels like yesterday, too." >> View the full story here

Brandi Hitt reflects on tragic Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Watching any tragic event unfold in person is heartbreaking. Witnessing two, back-to-back, impact a single community is life-altering. >> View the full story here

Remembering the victims of Borderline
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.



PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Borderline nightclub in Thousand Oaks
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countythousand oaks mass shootingshootingwoolsey fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers remain frustrated with LAX's new pickup system
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Outpouring of grief for family killed in Long Beach crash
Pipeline project closes lanes along Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway
Lockdown lifted at West Hills school after LAPD apprehends suspect
Show More
California voters approved getting rid of daylight saving time. Here's what happened
CA sees increase in preterm births
Sepulveda Basin cleanups continue as wildfire threat remains
VIDEO: NorCal transit worker rescues man from oncoming train
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
More TOP STORIES News