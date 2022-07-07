politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to resign

Johnson was accused of lying about a ministerial appointment.
By Guy Davies and Morgan Winsor
EMBED <>More Videos

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to resign

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign Thursday, after more than 40 ministers quit his government and urged him to step down.

Citing sources in the prime minister's Downing Street office, British media outlets as well as The Associated Press reported Thursday morning that Johnson has agreed to resign as leader of the ruling Conservative Party, which would result in his departure as prime minister once the party selects a successor through a leadership election, possibly in the fall.


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein



When asked for comment, a Downing Street spokesperson told ABC News that Johnson "will make a statement to the country" on Thursday but did not provide further details.


Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, released a statement Thursday morning, saying: "It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister. But it should have happened long ago."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsenglandu.s. & worldpoliticslondon
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
POLITICS
Here are the propositions Californians will vote on in November
Anson Williams - Potsie from 'Happy Days' - entering politics
Group aims to harness anger over crime to oust DA Gascón
Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad: 'Join us in California'
TOP STORIES
Girl dies after falling from moving SUV on freeway near Santa Clarita
Girl, 11, dies days after ATV crash that killed boy in Apple Valley
Man hit boy with truck and posed as cop to try to kidnap him: LAPD
8-year-old girl injured on Six Flags ride by flying cellphone: Family
SoCal gas prices drop again following 17-day streak of increases
Couple opens up about freeway shooting as bullet shoots through car
More than 90 'ghost guns' seized by deputies in Palmdale, LASD says
Show More
Here are the propositions Californians will vote on in November
Cool pavement coating aims to combat heat in Boyle Heights
1 dead in Pasadena stabbing; suspect detained after Target evacuation
Some employers offering 'pawternity leave' for workers
LAPD asks public to help identify murder suspect, woman seen on video
More TOP STORIES News