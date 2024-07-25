Ballot measure asks Los Angeles County voters to expand Board of Supervisors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is asking local voters to consider a package of reforms to county government that include expanding the size of the board.

The board voted 3-2 to on initial approval to place a proposal on the November ballot.

The measure would expand the board from its current five to nine members. It would also make the county CEO an elected position and approve other reforms.

Separately the board also decided to increase transparency and fiscal analysis provided to voters on local ballot measures, starting with this upcoming November.

Currently, voters only get a fiscal analysis on statewide measures, not local ones. The new proposal would add fiscal impact statements for countywide measures on the official sample ballots for the November 2024 election.

"It's part of our role as public servants to ensure that voters have all of the facts and the impartial analysis they need to make an informed decision," said Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who coauthored the motion.

The fiscal impact statement will also be available in multiple languages.

"When voters have access to information that is transparent, they are more likely to have faith in the process, and in government body serving their best interest," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who coauthored the motion.

The plan to reform the county charter and increase the size of the board was proposed earlier this month by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Janice Hahn.

Some board members feel the process is being rushed.

"Something this significant and historic shouldn't be entered with the comment 'It's not perfect.' We have an obligation to our voters to make sure when we do this, we do it right," Barger said.

If approved by voters, a Governance Reform Task Force would study the changes and figure out how to make them happen, which could take years.

The vote has to return to the board next week for final approval.