Driver injured after boulder falls, shatters tour bus window on 10 Fwy in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a tour bus sustained cuts to his face after a boulder fell from a freeway overpass in San Bernardino County, crashing through the windshield window.The bus was traveling down the eastbound 10 Freeway Monday morning, off the Sierra overpass, but it's still unclear how the boulder fell.One passenger that was on the bus heading to Arizona took pictures of the damage. That person said the driver did an excellent job controlling the bus and bringing it to a safe stop.The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded shortly after.The driver was treated at the scene for cuts to his face and forehead, but refused to be transported to the hospital.