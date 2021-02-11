Health & Fitness

Beloved boxing coach who mentored hundreds of kids loses battle with COVID-19

Paul Hernandez was a man of many titles. Most knew him as a boxing coach and mentor. In East L.A., he is a legend. But his favorite title was "dad."
By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- COVID-19 has claimed the life of a beloved East L.A. boxing coach. Paul Hernandez worked to keep boys and girls off the streets, and he leaves a lasting impact on his community.

Hernandez was a man of many titles. Most knew him as a boxing coach and mentor. In East L.A., he is a legend. But his favorite title was "dad."

He was a champion for his community, getting profiled by many news outlets over the years. Sadly, he lost his fight to COVID-19 late last month.

ABC7 last spoke with Hernandez in 2016 when he led the charge to save a public boxing gym in his community, a place he called a safe haven.

For the past five decades, Hernandez coached countless boys and girls all over East L.A., Boyle Heights and Montebello. He saw boxing as a tool to keep kids off of the streets.

RELATED | CDC study finds two masks are better than one
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers found that wearing one mask blocked around 40% of the particles, but when a cloth mask was worn on top of a surgical mask, about 80% were blocked.


Longtime friend and colleague Rudy Tellez says Paul worked the night shift, so he could spend his days coaching. His death has been a huge hit to the boxing world and everyone who knew him.

"He dedicated himself and they loved him in the area," said Tellez. "They're going to miss a good mentor; they're going to miss a good man, a good leader."

The World Boxing Council and Rudy's LA are now sponsoring a fundraiser to help the Hernandez family with funeral expenses. It will be held Sunday Feb. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rudy's LA.

"He was a great guy. He was a champion all around" said Tellez.

RELATED | COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
EMBED More News Videos

Many patients who initially experienced milder COVID-19 symptoms are now showing up at the doctor's office months later with debilitating problems. They're being called "long-haulers."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesseast los angeleslos angeles countycoronavirusboxingcommunitycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccine shortage prompting 2-day closure of Dodger Stadium site
OC vaccine site avoids loss of thousands of doses
These SoCal lizards bite their partner in the head during sex
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
IE wineries hoping long weekend will boost business
California probes whistleblower allegations from Santa Clarita COVID lab
LA County search and rescue team on alert for 'the big one'
Show More
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
104-year-old New York man survives COVID-19
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
White House: Biden 'clearly opposes any effort to recall' Newsom
From prison to Hollywood star: Danny Trejo to publish memoir
More TOP STORIES News