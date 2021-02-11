Beloved boxing coach who mentored hundreds of kids loses battle with COVID-19

Hernandez was a man of many titles. Most knew him as a boxing coach and mentor. In East L.A., he is a legend. But his favorite title was "dad."
He was a champion for his community, getting profiled by many news outlets over the years. Sadly, he lost his fight to COVID-19 late last month.
ABC7 last spoke with Hernandez in 2016 when he led the charge to save a public boxing gym in his community, a place he called a safe haven.
For the past five decades, Hernandez coached countless boys and girls all over East L.A., Boyle Heights and Montebello. He saw boxing as a tool to keep kids off of the streets.
RELATED | CDC study finds two masks are better than one
Longtime friend and colleague Rudy Tellez says Paul worked the night shift, so he could spend his days coaching. His death has been a huge hit to the boxing world and everyone who knew him.
"He dedicated himself and they loved him in the area," said Tellez. "They're going to miss a good mentor; they're going to miss a good man, a good leader."
The World Boxing Council and Rudy's LA are now sponsoring a fundraiser to help the Hernandez family with funeral expenses. It will be held Sunday Feb. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Rudy's LA.
"He was a great guy. He was a champion all around" said Tellez.
RELATED | COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later