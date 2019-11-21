Boy, 5, dies after shooting himself in Leimert Park, officials say

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 5-year-old child died when he apparently shot himself, possibly accidentally, at a home in Leimert Park on Wednesday, officials say.

The shooting was reported around 1:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 41st Drive in Leimert Park.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the 5-year-old child died after shooting himself.

The circumstances, including how the child gained access to the gun, are under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
