Boy, 5, pronounced dead after being found unconscious in East Hollywood; dad accused of murder

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A father has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his 5-year-old son was found unconscious in a bathtub in East Hollywood on Monday and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

Darwin Reyes, 32, was taken into custody by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section, the agency said in a news release.

Officers responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday to report of a boy not breathing in the 4000 block of Marathon Street.

"Upon the officers' arrival, they observed vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom of the residence," the statement said. The child was found in a bathroom, and police attempted to render medical aid while summoning firefighter-paramedics to the scene.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The LAPD's Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section launched an investigation, which revealed Reyes as the suspect in the case, according to officials. Late Monday evening he was booked for willful cruelty to a child

His bail was set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD's Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division, or Detective Patterson at (213) 486-0577.