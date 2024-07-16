Canoga Park mother to appear in court Tuesday after being charged in murder of twin 3-year-old sons

Twin brothers are dead after the two toddlers ingested or were exposed to "an unknown substance" in Canoga Park. Their mother was arrested.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 22-year-old mother is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in a Los Angeles courtroom in connection with the deaths of her twin 3-year-old sons, who died after allegedly being exposed to fentanyl.

Jestice James is facing two counts each of murder and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, along with allegations of child endangerment, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

The boys were identified by family members and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as Josiah James and Jestine James.

Bail for Jestice James has been set at $4 million.

Evidence indicates fentanyl was involved in the case, prosecutors said.

James family

The medical examiner's investigation into the boys' official cause of death is ongoing.

"These innocent boys reportedly came into contact with fentanyl, an opioid that has wreaked havoc across our communities," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "This tragedy is part of a disturbing trend where babies and toddlers are increasingly becoming victims of the opioid crisis. The deadly capabilities of fentanyl cannot be overstated, and it is our collective responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves."

Police and paramedics responded about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, near Winnetka Avenue, where Jestice James found her 3-year-old twin boys "unresponsive," according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The boys were rushed to a hospital, where Josiah was pronounced dead early Thursday afternoon and Jestine was pronounced dead Saturday, according to the DA's office.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the children had ingested, or been exposed to, an unknown substance," according to an LAPD statement released Friday. "The mother and other residents of the home were transported to the LAPD Topanga Community Police Station for questioning."

The boys' mother was arrested Thursday night by the LAPD's Juvenile Division/Abused Child Unit and has remained in custody since then, according to jail records.

Police said the other residents of the home are not being investigated any further.

James faces a potential life prison term if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors. Meanwhile, the family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact LAPD Detective Ortiz at (818) 374-5415. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.