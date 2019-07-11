10-year-old Guatemalan boy rescued after being found alongside father's body in Mexico

Morelos, MEXICO (KABC) -- A 10-year-old Guatemalan boy was rescued after he was found badly wounded and resting on his father's body in Mexico Saturday.According to Raul Hernandez, President of the Morelos State Human Rights Commission, the father of the child was murdered in the east of Morelos, Mexico.The father and son, identified as Rudy and 10-year-old Cristian, were trying to cross into the United States, Hernandez said. They began their trip May 28.The child survived a strong wound on his neck.The family of the victims, who live in the U.S., told Hernandez that the migrants had hired human traffickers to get into the U.S. and were kidnapped during the course of their journey.Morelos authorities have not released any information on the investigation so far.