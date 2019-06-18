Boy miraculously survives 10-inch knife being lodged in his skull

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KABC) -- It was an incredibly close call with death for a 15-year-old Kansas boy after he was impaled by a knife.Eli Gregg was playing outside his home in Redfield, about 90 miles south of Kansas City, on June 13 when he fell on a 10-inch knife.His mom found him screaming and called 911.Disturbing photos show the knife embedded in his skull and extended to just under his brain."If it was like so much as moved just the slightest up there, it could've been the end of me," Gregg said while sitting in a hospital bed. "I actually feel really good that I get to go home and see most of my family again."The tip of the knife was pushing against an artery supplying blood to the brain.Doctors say if the knife had even one more pound of force on it, Gregg probably wouldn't have survived."It's almost a miracle. I mean it really, really is just amazing," Gregg's mother, Jimmy Russell, said.The teen is expected to make a full recovery.