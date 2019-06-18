Boy miraculously survives 10-inch knife being lodged in his skull

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KABC) -- It was an incredibly close call with death for a 15-year-old Kansas boy after he was impaled by a knife.

Eli Gregg was playing outside his home in Redfield, about 90 miles south of Kansas City, on June 13 when he fell on a 10-inch knife.

His mom found him screaming and called 911.

Disturbing photos show the knife embedded in his skull and extended to just under his brain.

"If it was like so much as moved just the slightest up there, it could've been the end of me," Gregg said while sitting in a hospital bed. "I actually feel really good that I get to go home and see most of my family again."

The tip of the knife was pushing against an artery supplying blood to the brain.

Doctors say if the knife had even one more pound of force on it, Gregg probably wouldn't have survived.

"It's almost a miracle. I mean it really, really is just amazing," Gregg's mother, Jimmy Russell, said.

The teen is expected to make a full recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hospitalsurgery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News