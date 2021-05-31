5-year-old boy found safe day after going missing on dirt bike in Mojave Desert, authorities say

Otto Dahl's parents reported him missing about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after he rode away from their campsite in an off-highway vehicle area near Cougar Buttes, authorities said in a news release. He had no food, water or a cellphone with him.
Sheriff's detectives and deputies launched a search-and-rescue operation, assisted by the sheriff's and California Highway Patrol's aviation divisions.
Otto was found safe early Monday morning. Lee Bower, a member of the High Desert 4x4 Recovery team, snapped a photo of himself with the boy captioned: "Found him. Waiting for (Search and Rescue) to arrive."
Other photos provided by Bower showed the boy drinking from a water bottle as he stood near his blue and white Yamaha motorcycle.
Otto was later reunited with his family.
"Thank you guys, so much, all your efforts, everything," said Sarah Dahl, the boy's mother, addressing those who participated in the search. "Staying up all night, searching all night. And for everything you guys have done, I can't thank you enough."