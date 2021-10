Missing hiker rescued by sheriff's helicopter team after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest

EMBED >More News Videos A family in Duarte had a frightening close call with a bear that managed to get into their home Friday night.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- A 58-year-old hiker who spent five days lost in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest was airlifted to safety Wednesday, culminating a massive search effort, authorities said.George David Null was reported missing Saturday -- he had last been seen that morning in Pasadena -- and his vehicle was found the following day in an unspecified area of the forest, according to Deputy Maria Lucero of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.When he was reported missing, sheriff's officials said he was believed to have been headed for the Mount Waterman area.The department's Special Enforcement Bureau announced at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday that Null had been found in a remote area of the forest and posted a photo on Twitter of the smiling hiker alongside a helicopter pilot, saying Null was "happy to be safe."In the photo, Null's face is covered with apparent dirt and grime after his five-day ordeal. Another image shows him smiling along with the rescue team in front of the helicopter after it landed.The Sheriff's Department also released a brief video that shows Null being hoisted by cable into the aircraft.