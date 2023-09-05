Boyle Heights community concerned after several dead ducks found at Hollenbeck Park

Several dead ducks were found washed ashore at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights Tuesday, leaving many in the community concerned and horrified.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several dead ducks were found washed ashore at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights Tuesday, leaving many in the community concerned and horrified.

A park worker was seen picking up the roughly one dozen dead ducks near the water and putting them into a bag, but it's not clear what caused them to die.

One man told Eyewitness News he plucked a struggling duck out of the water on Monday, and did what he could to save it, but it died in his arms.

Eyewitness News has reached out to city officials and others for answers but a response has not been received.

A person who works for the city said off-camera that he was told by a homeless person that someone with a slingshot was hitting the ducks with rocks and killing the animals. However, that has not been confirmed, and that person was not employed with the appropriate city agency that would be equipped to answer the questions about the dead ducks.

Until the mystery is solved, many are heartbroken by the sight of the dead ducks at the beloved park.

"People need to watch out," said park goer George Medrano. "These ducks are not meant to eat some of our food... probably stop feeding them the wrong things... We all need to keep an eye out for the park."