2 killed in fiery crash on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on the northbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning.

The deadly crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. near the Calzona Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about what led up to the crash were limited, but authorities said the black SUV caught fire shortly after the collision. The victims, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.