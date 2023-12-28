1 dead, 2 critically injured after fire rips through Boyle Heights home, LAFD says

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead and at least two others critically injured after a fire ripped through a home in Boyle Heights.

The fire was reported around around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on St. Louis Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Officials say there were a total of five people in the single-story home.

After firefighters arrived, two of them were pulled out of the fire and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A third person was found dead on the porch.

The remaining two people were already out of the home when firefighters arrived and they were being evaluated for any injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.