Brazen Boyle Heights hit-and-run caught on camera, suspect sought

A brazen hit-and-run in Boyle Heights was caught on camera, and police released video of the incident to help find the suspect.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The video shows the car make a left-hand turn and strike a man crossing the street.

The man rolled onto the hood of the vehicle and then rolled off onto the street, and the driver kept going.

The victim suffered minor injuries and took himself to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of 8th and Lorena streets.

Police said the car is a 2000 to 2010 Honda four-door Civic, or a vehicle with a similar body style. It likely has damage on its hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at (213) 833-3713.
