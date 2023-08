A mama bear and her two cubs enjoyed a fountain in Bradbury amid the excessive heat.

BRADBURY, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not just people who need to stay cool right now.

A mama bear and her two cubs were captured enjoying a fountain in Bradbury Tuesday evening. You can see the bears having a great time going for a quick dip.

It just goes to show you it's been hot for everyone so far this week.