Food & Drink

LA's Arts District welcomes Brazilian chef's first restaurant in US

This is first restaurant the Brazilian chef opens outside of his home country.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA's Arts District welcomes Brazilian chef's first restaurant in US

ARTS DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Brazilian native Rodrigo Oliviera could have opened his next restaurant anywhere in the world, but the chef felt the best place for Caboco was in Los Angeles' Arts District. Chef Oliviera said they specialize in modern Brazilian food.

"Anyone who comes here can taste Brazil," said Oliveira. "But also a taste of California and the season."



One of the chef's restaurants in Brazil called Mocoto has consistently been on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants List, according to worlds50best.com.

"Mocoto our very first restaurant was opened by my father almost 50 years ago. I was kind of born into the restaurant," said Oliveira. "As a cook, I am passionate about cooking."



Oliveira said he wanted to bring that passion to Los Angeles by opening a restaurant. He said he fell in love with the city after a visit in 2017. And, with the help of a restaurateur, they opened Caboco in late summer.

"The pandemic also [gave] us a little bit of time to work on this space, remotely everything," said Victor Vasconselos, a Brazilian chef and Oliveira's business partner. "Also, this time gave us more time to rethink on our project and I can't complain."

According to the chefs, a must-try item is the Dadinhos de Tapioca or cubed cheese tapioca.



"I've personally have been working on this project for a very long time and I am very happy because it's a dream come true," said Vasconselos.

Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdowntown laarts districtlos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistfoodin the communitybrazil
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Two dead after plane crashes into homes in San Diego County
Victim of Koreatown assault afraid after attacker released
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell arrested for domestic battery
Thousands of Kaiser employees vote to authorize strike in SoCal
Dodgers take on Giants in Game 3 of NLDS
Dust storm sweeps through Lancaster amid high wind warning
Show More
Strong winds continuing overnight through Tuesday
Activists want justice after beating death of man in Hawthorne
Disney film executive Alan Horn retiring
New Superman comes out as bisexual in upcoming DC comic
Huntington Beach restaurant feeds wildlife rescue workers at oil slick
More TOP STORIES News