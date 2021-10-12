LA's Arts District welcomes Brazilian chef's first restaurant in US

"Anyone who comes here can taste Brazil," said Oliveira. "But also a taste of California and the season."
One of the chef's restaurants in Brazil called Mocoto has consistently been on Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants List, according to worlds50best.com.
"Mocoto our very first restaurant was opened by my father almost 50 years ago. I was kind of born into the restaurant," said Oliveira. "As a cook, I am passionate about cooking."
Oliveira said he wanted to bring that passion to Los Angeles by opening a restaurant. He said he fell in love with the city after a visit in 2017. And, with the help of a restaurateur, they opened Caboco in late summer.
"The pandemic also [gave] us a little bit of time to work on this space, remotely everything," said Victor Vasconselos, a Brazilian chef and Oliveira's business partner. "Also, this time gave us more time to rethink on our project and I can't complain."
According to the chefs, a must-try item is the Dadinhos de Tapioca or cubed cheese tapioca.
"I've personally have been working on this project for a very long time and I am very happy because it's a dream come true," said Vasconselos.
Follow Eric on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7eric
Twitter.com/abc7eric
Instagram.com/abc7eric