Smash-and-grab robbers armed with hammers target Brea Mall jewelry store, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11548396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cell phone video shows about a dozen people inside a mall jewelry store in Central California busting glass display cases and stealing merchandise.

BREA, Calif. (CNS) -- Police on Friday were searching for two men who stole items from a Brea-area jewelry store in a smash-and-grab robbery.The suspects entered the Kay Jewelers store at the Brea Mall, located at 1010 Brea Mall Road, just before 7 p.m. and used hammers to break glass display cases and steal the items inside, according to the Brea Police Department.The suspects fled the scene following the robbery.Some callers reported hearing gunshots, but investigators determined that it was the sound of the hammers striking the glass.The public was advised to avoid the Brea Mall area as police investigate the robbery.No further details were immediately available.