smash and grab

Smash-and-grab robbers armed with hammers target Brea Mall jewelry store, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Smash-and-grab robbers target Brea mall jewelry store, police say

BREA, Calif. (CNS) -- Police on Friday were searching for two men who stole items from a Brea-area jewelry store in a smash-and-grab robbery.

The suspects entered the Kay Jewelers store at the Brea Mall, located at 1010 Brea Mall Road, just before 7 p.m. and used hammers to break glass display cases and steal the items inside, according to the Brea Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene following the robbery.

Some callers reported hearing gunshots, but investigators determined that it was the sound of the hammers striking the glass.

The public was advised to avoid the Brea Mall area as police investigate the robbery.

No further details were immediately available.

Caught on video: Thieves shatter jewelry store glass displays at mall in Central California
EMBED More News Videos

Cell phone video shows about a dozen people inside a mall jewelry store in Central California busting glass display cases and stealing merchandise.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
breaorange countycrimetheftrobberyjewelry theftsmash and grabcrime preventioninvestigationjewelryinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
SMASH AND GRAB
5 sought after smash-and-grab robbery at Paramount jewelry store
Smash-and-grab robbers target Beverly Hills jewelry store, police say
3 thieves caught on video snatching purses from Fontana TJ Maxx store
Rialto PD investigating brazen burglaries at 3 Walgreens stores
TOP STORIES
Wild chase ends in standoff at train yard in Vernon
Teen convicted of killing mom missing from OC halfway house
USGS: 4.0 magnitude quake near Catalina was 'non-earthquake event'
Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' has died
IE store owner accused of shooting girl, 9, to be returned from Nevada
Torrance man uses iPad locator to track down stolen car, music gear
Amber Heard's former assistant, therapist testify at defamation trial
Show More
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
SoCal mom says cyberbullying of her daughter sparked fight at school
South Carolina inmate chooses firing squad over electric chair
Woman loses over $90K in 'Tinder Swindler'-style scam
More TOP STORIES News