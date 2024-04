Burglar breaks into Newhall Popeye's by smashing glass with cinder block

The burglar threw a cement block through the front door of the Newhall Popeye's, shattering the glass before stealing the cash register.

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captures a man breaking into a Popeye's in Newhall - the fifth break-in at that location.

The burglar threw a cement block through the front door, shattering the glass just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Once inside, he takes the cash register.

He apparently also broke into other neighboring businesses.

The store owner shared images of the burglary with ABC7.