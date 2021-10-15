Beauty brands and products giving back in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Johanna Trupp
Help battle Breast Cancer with these beauty products!

NEW YORK CITY -- You can help battle breast cancer any day, any month of the year, but October is dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness, giving us even more opportunities to help.

You can run, walk, donate, volunteer and purchase from brands partnering with breast cancer organizations, just to name a few.

For this episode, I rounded up a few beauty products you can work into your everyday routine while supporting breast cancer organizations!

Of course, they are all Glam Lab tested and approved. There's something for everyone from skin and lips to nails and hair.

Check out the video for the beauty breakdown!

Volition Beauty's donating 20% of the proceeds from Skin Rhythm Balancing & Clearing Serum online purchases to 50 Shades of Pink Foundation.

KISS is donating 10% of all proceeds from their Voguish Pink Ribbon press-on nails to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, with a minimum of a $10K donation.

EVER is donating 20% of proceeds from purchases of their Smooth Peptide Lip Therapy in Pretty Pink to Bright Pink.

ColorProof's donating 25% of online purchases of their new CrazySmooth Collection to Imerman Angels.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
