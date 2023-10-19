Pillow Pals offer comfort to breast cancer patients

It's more than just a pillow. For breast cancer patients, it's a healing tool during a painful experience.

CYPRESS, Texas -- When Susan Bartos was diagnosed with Breast Cancer and underwent a mastectomy, she was gifted a healing tool. It was a heart-shaped pillow.

"This little pillow was such a life saver, it creates just enough cushion between my arm and the drain tubes that really helped make my recovery so much easier," Bartos said.

Susan knew the pillow could comfort other breast cancer patients. That's when Bartos and the members of the Cy-Fair Women's Club came together and created the Pillow Pals committee. All year, volunteers hand-stitch and stuff hundreds of these pillows and donate them to local hospitals.

Jim Brown, CEO of HCA Houston North Cypress hospital said, "This is a group that has a mission that we value, they have the ability to provide a great gift to our patients."

Jackie Smith is a breast cancer survivor. She was a recipient of the pillow and is now a volunteer, making pillows for other breast cancer patients.

"Every time you see it, you are reminded that someone took the time to hand-stitch, to sew, and stuff it and someone picked out the fabric," Smith said. "I really thought about that when I was using it - that people were thinking of me."