Health & Fitness

Inland Empire mom delivers daughter while battling COVID-19; learns it's safe to breastfeed baby

An Inland Empire woman tested positive for COVID just before giving birth. Through the process, she learned from her doctor that breastfeeding is safe in her condition.
By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a life changing moment for any new parent - meeting your child for the first time. But for Inland Empire mom Jennifer Chacon, her delivery just after the New Year had an added layer of concern.

"We had symptoms two months ago, we both did, and they went away," said Chacon.

Upon arriving at Dignity Health St. Bernadine Medical Center, the mom-to-be, as standard procedure, was tested for COVID-19. She was positive. But with precautions in place, the delivery was a success, and she gave birth to daughter Fabiana. Mom and baby are doing well, and in the days since giving birth, Chacon has been breastfeeding.

WATCH: What are the side effects of the COVID vaccine? See our FAQ
EMBED More News Videos

We spoke with an infectious disease specialist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center to answer some frequently asked questions related to the vaccine.


"I felt very close to the baby and we have bonded so well... I felt a real love. I haven't felt that for anything," said Chacon.

A doctor examining her case explains the medical benefit outweighs the risk of breastfeeding.

"There is very limited evidence to show that you spread coronavirus to your baby," said Dr. Marie Romero, DO / Obstetrician/Gynecologist. "The protocols now recommend mom and baby stay together; breastfeeding of course we are recommending at this time, it is safe to breastfeed your baby if you have coronavirus."

After all this couple has been through amid the pandemic, they're feeling incredibly blessed.

"We waited nine months for this," said Chacon. "It feels amazing. We're just really happy."

WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths
EMBED More News Videos

CNN's Sanjay Gupta helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan bernardinosan bernardino countybirthbabycoronavirusbreast feedingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA warns of possible issue with COVID test used in LA
LIVE: LA County health officials hold COVID briefing
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
Show More
3 hurt after ax attack in Port Hueneme
CA store owner faces threats for attending rally in DC
Local lifestyle brand empowers young women all over the world
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
CA revises guidance for administering COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News