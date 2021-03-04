3 injured after SUV plows into homeless encampment in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people sustained minor injuries when a vehicle drove through a homeless encampment near Los Angeles National Veterans Park in Brentwood early Thursday morning, authorities said.Firefighters responded about 1:30 a.m. to the 11500 block of West San Vicente Boulevard near Wilshire Boulevard, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.Crews conducted an extensive search of the area, where they found and assessed three patients, all of whom sustained minor injuries and declined to be taken to a hospital, Prange said.The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, officials said.Department personnel used special equipment to remove the vehicle from the crash scene. Video from the scene showed a massive hole in a fence near the encampment where the SUV came to a rest.It was unclear what caused the crash, but officials said it appears speed was a factor.