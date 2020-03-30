Coronavirus

Gatherings at Brentwood farmers market raise concern on social media

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Social media users took to Twitter to voice criticism over the apparent lack of physical distancing pictured on online posts at a farmers market in Brentwood over the weekend.

"The farmers markets in Brentwood still being open seems like a huge issue when it comes to social gatherings," Katherine Schwarzenegger said in response to a tweet by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.



Others also tweeted, tagging the mayor, expressing the same concern.


The concern over the gatherings come as officials urge people to remain at home to help contain the number of novel coronavirus cases that continue to increase.

Why 6 feet? The science of physical distancing
Why do experts recommend we stay six feet away from each other to maintain proper social distancing?



Garcetti issued a reminder to L.A. residents on Friday that the "Safer at Home" order announced March 19 should be followed.

"I know it's hard to have our favorite places -- our beaches and hiking trails -- closed. But these restrictions will save lives," he tweeted. "Please stay home and reduce the spread of COVID-19."
The order called for residents to stay at home unless for essential activities such as shopping for food, but officials still urge the public to practice physical distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: What you need to know about self-isolation at home during pandemic
For many, the first full day of isolating at home feels surreal. A local emergency room physician shows us what hunkering down is supposed to look like.



"Leaders across the country have urged you to stay home. For those that went out for a walk or to buy groceries, please maintain social distancing," Los Angeles police posted to Twitter Sunday to remind the public.

There are as many as 42 known cases of COVID-19 in Brentwood as of Sunday evening, according to an interactive map that tracks the progress of coronavirus throughout each neighborhood in Los Angeles County.
