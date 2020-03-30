Gatherings at Brentwood farmers market raise concern on social media

"The farmers markets in Brentwood still being open seems like a huge issue when it comes to social gatherings," Katherine Schwarzenegger said in response to a tweet by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
The farmers markets in Brentwood still being open seems like a huge issue when it comes to social gatherings 🙏 https://t.co/j7lMGtdVlf— Katherine Schwarzenegger (@KSchwarzenegger) March 29, 2020
Others also tweeted, tagging the mayor, expressing the same concern.
This is the end of Day 19 of #ShelterInPlace for me & I have to admit this photo of the Farmer's Market in my neighborhood is disheartening. #Brentwood is a small community and we already have 33 confirmed #COVID19 cases. Now I fear there will be more @MikeBoninLA @MayorOfLA #WTF pic.twitter.com/Q0kCKwqfVK— Stephen Stanton (@Stephen_Stanton) March 30, 2020
Mr. Mayor, I voted for you and I’ve supported you and your administration since day one. The people of Brentwood think their privilege is immune to the virus and the stay at home order. These kind of gatherings should be banned and subject to arrest. Please act swiftly. pic.twitter.com/Vqzyo9TFOC— Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) March 30, 2020
The concern over the gatherings come as officials urge people to remain at home to help contain the number of novel coronavirus cases that continue to increase.
Why 6 feet? The science of physical distancing
Garcetti issued a reminder to L.A. residents on Friday that the "Safer at Home" order announced March 19 should be followed.
"I know it's hard to have our favorite places -- our beaches and hiking trails -- closed. But these restrictions will save lives," he tweeted. "Please stay home and reduce the spread of COVID-19."
The order called for residents to stay at home unless for essential activities such as shopping for food, but officials still urge the public to practice physical distancing to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: What you need to know about self-isolation at home during pandemic
"Leaders across the country have urged you to stay home. For those that went out for a walk or to buy groceries, please maintain social distancing," Los Angeles police posted to Twitter Sunday to remind the public.
There are as many as 42 known cases of COVID-19 in Brentwood as of Sunday evening, according to an interactive map that tracks the progress of coronavirus throughout each neighborhood in Los Angeles County.