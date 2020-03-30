Gatherings at Brentwood farmers market raise concern on social media

This is the end of Day 19 of #ShelterInPlace for me & I have to admit this photo of the Farmer's Market in my neighborhood is disheartening. #Brentwood is a small community and we already have 33 confirmed #COVID19 cases. Now I fear there will be more @MikeBoninLA @MayorOfLA #WTF pic.twitter.com/Q0kCKwqfVK