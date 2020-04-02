Coronavirus news in the U.S.A.

Maps show coronavirus cases in SoCal cities, U.S. states
How to get tested for COVID-19 in SoCal
Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
Big Bear Lake to stop enforcing state restrictions on business
CHP sees spike in 100-mph speeding tickets
OC reports 14 additional deaths, most fatalities in one day
Pandemic job losses hitting women harder than men, USC study finds
San Gabriel Valley school preparing for return
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
Memorial Day weekend in SoCal: What's open, what's closed
COVID-19: LA County surpasses 2,000 deaths
COVID-19: Judge to set deadline to relocate encampments
Goodwill SoCal trying to close digital divide amid COVID-19 unemployment
Coronavirus: Family sues Glendale nursing home
Herd immunity: When will we get there?
