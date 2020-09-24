Breonna Taylor protests: Hundreds march through Los Angeles after decision

Hundreds of people were marching through downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night in protests over the Breonna Taylor case.
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds, possibly thousands of people were marching through the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night in protests over the Breonna Taylor case.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts just one of the officers in Breonna Taylor case

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong. The grand jury instead charged one officer with wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' home during the March 13 raid.

The decision to not hold the officers responsible for Taylor's death set off protests around the country.

In Louisville two officers were shot hours after the decision, though police were still investigating to determine if the shootings were linked to protests.

In downtown Los Angeles, protesters marched in the streets chanting "No justice, no peace." Many were carrying signs in support of Black Lives Matter and defunding the police.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
