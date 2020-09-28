Business

New Black-Owned Brewery Launches Beer Brand That Gives Back to South LA Community

South LA Beverage Company launches its first beer label, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting charitable initiatives in South Central LA for those impacted by the pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic.
SOUTH LA (KABC) -- A black-owned brewery is setting up shop in South Central LA, with plans to give back to the community with a simple yet powerful business model: invest the profits in its children.

Longtime friends Craig Bowers and Samuel Chawinga have brewed up this idea. Their beer is called "PRSC", People's Republic of South Central.

"100% of the net proceeds from the sale of this beer will be going towards buying Chromebooks for kids that are shut out of their education right now because they don't have a computer at home and can't log in and communicate with their classrooms and teachers," said Bowers.

The business model is simple: invest in the future of the community.

"We want to give back to the community in all ways. We thought this was a good way to get out name out, and at the same time, get some Chromebooks in people's families houses," said Chawinga.

They plan to open the doors to their South LA brewery next summer.
