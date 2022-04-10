Community & Events

Brianna Kupfer remembered with foundation focusing on social issues dear to slain UCLA grad student

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Brianna Kupfer remembered with foundation focusing on social issues

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly three months after her murder inside a Hancock Park furniture store, loved ones carry on the memory of Brianna Kupfer, the innocent victim of a brutal crime.

On Saturday, they hosted a charity event to mark what would have been her 25th birthday, and celebrated her life by doing something she loved - dancing.

"Today's a day that, you know, that's indelible in our memories, an event that occurred three months ago," said Brianna's father, Todd Kupfer. "We wanted to have a day where we really honored her and appreciate all the great values that she stood for."

In January, Brianna was working alone at the Croft House furniture store in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue, when a man walked in and attacked her. She died at the scene.

Authorities arrested a 31-year-old transient, Shawn Leval Smith, and charged him with her murder.

RELATED | Suspect in stabbing death of Brianna Kupfer charged with murder, LA County DA announces
EMBED More News Videos

The man accused of stabbing a 24-year-old UCLA grad student to death at her job last week was formally charged with her murder by the LA County District Attorney's Office.



Dozens of people took part Saturday in a memorial run/walk at Brianna's alma mater, Brentwood School.

Friends say Brianna was a caring and fun-loving person who enjoyed yoga and spending time outdoors.

"All these activities are things that she loved because she was very fun-loving, carefree, like considerate, just all the great things," said Lauren Klotz. "It really brought a lot of people together."
"She just had a magnetic, positive spirit about her that kinda was undeniable, and all these people just loved her so much and are here to support her," Kendall Klotz added.

The event served to kick off a foundation honoring Brianna.

Kupfer says his daughter had a huge heart and had set many goals for herself.

"She was a person that just lived, in my view, like a pure life,' he said. "She was really good with people, and good with everybody, and was really caring."

The foundation will focus on the environment, women's advocacy, and other social issues that meant a lot to Brianna.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeleseventscommunitymemorial
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Massive fire engulfs Home Depot in Northern California
LA County preaches COVID-19 vigilance as spring holidays near
LASD deputy, 3 suspects hospitalized after crash in Santa Clarita
Tree trimmer pronounced dead after being found trapped upside down
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
LA cyclist killed in collision honored with "Yellow Bike" memorial
Now's your last chance to get a third stimulus check
Show More
LASD deputy arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child
LA County gas prices drop for 12th straight day
Teenage boy fatally stabbed, another injured during attack in OC
LASD deputy union files new action in COVID vaccine discipline dispute
USC faculty say longtime custodian was wrongly arrested for theft
More TOP STORIES News