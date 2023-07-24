WATCH LIVE

Birdy Grey is selling bridesmaids dresses that'll make you want to strut down the aisle

Monday, July 24, 2023 3:00PM

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Bridesmaids' dresses have become a touchy subject over the years. It seems as though most bridesmaids' dresses come from the Victorian or Elizabethian era. Birdy Grey wants to change that. With a variety of styles and colors, their goal is to create beautiful dresses that bridal parties (and the bride) will actually love. Plus, with dresses starting at $99, you may actually wear them again. Click the link below to start picking fabrics and colors.

