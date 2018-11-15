Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75-100 acres

#briggsfire helicopters are making water drops and air tankers are on order. Currently 75-100 acres. This is a terrain and fuel driven fire with light winds from the east. Expect significant smoke plums ad fire makes uphill runs. pic.twitter.com/L3IdEOUwMb — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 15, 2018

A brush fire erupted in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County early Thursday morning.The fire, dubbed the Briggs Fire, broke out near Highway 126 and Briggs Road at approximately 1:39 a.m.By around 7 a.m., the blaze burned 75-100 acres, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The fire, located in a river bottom, was not threatening any homes.Helicopters arrived on scene and conducted water drops on the fire.No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.