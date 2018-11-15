Briggs Fire: Santa Paula brush fire burns 75 acres

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) --A brush fire erupted in the Santa Paula area of Ventura County early Thursday morning.
The fire, dubbed the Briggs Fire, broke out near Highway 126 and Briggs Road at approximately 1:39 a.m.
By 7 a.m., the blaze burned 75 acres, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The fire, located in a river bottom, was not threatening any homes.
Helicopters arrived on scene and conducted water drops on the fire.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.