Brooklyn Half Marathon runner dies after collapsing at finish line

NEW YORK -- A man died after he collapsed at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday.
Police say the 30-year-old man from Brooklyn collapsed just before 9 a.m. after crossing the finish line in Coney Island.
The New York Road Runners said that the man was immediately attended to by on-site medical staff and then was rushed to Coney Island Hospital.
It's not clear if heat was a factor, police believe he may have suffered a cardiac episode. The Medical Examiner has yet to determine a cause of death.
New York Road Runners released the following statement:
We are deeply saddened by the passing of a participant following the 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the runner's family and those close to them.
The male runner, age 30, collapsed after finishing the race. He was immediately attended to by on-site medical staff and then transported to Coney Island Hospital. NYRR has medical staff placed from start to finish throughout the race course, who are ready to respond immediately to the medical needs of all runners, spectators, volunteers and staff. Runners who require further attention are transferred to appropriate medical facilities.
The health and safety of our runners, volunteers, partners, and staff remain the top priority for NYRR. In coordination and consultation with the city agency partners and weather experts, NYRR was closely monitoring weather conditions leading up to and during the race. Throughout the race, weather temperatures ranged from the low 60s to high 70s.
The New York City Fire Department said EMS attended to 17 people, one refused medical attention while the 16 others were taken to the hospital with five of them in serious condition.
Over 22,000 runners were expected to run from Prospect Park to the Coney Island boardwalk in the Saturday half marathon, which returned to full capacity for the first time in three years.
Temperatures exceeded 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 degrees Celsius) as of midday in Brooklyn. A heat advisory cautioning that hot temperatures and high humidity could spark heat illnesses remains in effect throughout New York City until 8 p.m. Saturday.
The identity of the runner who died has not yet been released. This is the first runner death at the Brooklyn Half Marathon since 2014.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
