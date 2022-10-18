Bruce Springsteen exhibit opens at Grammy Museum in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are known for their explosive live performances, captivating audiences with their infectious energy and passion. Now fans have a unique opportunity to get a closer look at Springsteen's creative process through a new interactive exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

"The "Bruce Springsteen Live!" exhibit will bring the live concert experience to visitors and fans, we have many interactive components to this exhibit," co-curator Eileen Chapman, Director of The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music tells Localish. "You can create your own encore. We have Bruce's handwritten setlists, so there's the opportunity to play drums with Max Weinberg."

The exhibit will feature 49 years of personal items from Bruce's career, including original lyrics, exclusive interviews, handwritten notes, rare photographs, stage outfits, and instruments. "We have stage clothing and instruments from each of the band members, the signs that fans held up for different songs at shows are here, t-shirts, bumper stickers, backstage passes, tickets - they're here for the first time," Chapman said.

Through these personal artifacts and interactive elements, the exhibit provides insight into how Bruce became one of the greatest live performers in rock-and-roll history. "This exhibit will bring fans not only through each life decade in Bruce's career but also some sneak peek into how the tours take place," Chapman explains.

Springsteen fans are invited to submit videos sharing their live concert experiences from Springsteen shows over the years for the Museum's exhibit. The fan video will be incorporated into a new exhibit film and will be seen throughout the gallery.

"I don't think you need to be a diehard Bruce fan to enjoy the exhibit," Chapman said. "I think anybody who sees the exhibit will understand what that is all about, so I think there is something for everyone here."

The "Bruce Springsteen Live!" traveling exhibit opens at the Museum's downtown Los Angeles location on Oct. 15 through April 2, 2023.

For more information and advance ticket reservations, visit:

grammymuseum.org/event/brucelive/