A brunch celebration was held at L.A. City Hall to honor and recognize veterans

Organizers of the event say the brunch was an opportunity to shed light on the often-overlooked stories of women veterans.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Veterans Affairs held a celebratory brunch at L.A. City Hall to honor and recognize veteran women for their remarkable achievements.

"I think it's no better time than right now for women to be recognized," said Navy veteran Diamond Allen.

"I'm an Army combat veteran myself. So it's important to me to provide representation if you look in that room, you're going to see plenty of women from different walks of life, from different backgrounds," said Mickiela Montoya, outreach coordinator for the Veterans Affairs.

"This world is more empowered by men. But I'm just grateful that I get to be in an era where it's not like that anymore," said Army veteran Valerie Sanchez.

Throughout the brunch, veterans shared their experiences, ranging from deployment to challenges with combat.

"Sometimes it's good to hear other people's life experiences so I can re-center and refocus myself," Allen said.

City and community leaders said events like this are important to have and veterans should be recognized not just on special occasions, but throughout the year.

"Too often, women vets are left behind in recognition in resources and in actual services to meet their unique needs. We see you and we thank you," said Carolyn Webb de Macías, chief of staff for Mayor Karen Bass.

