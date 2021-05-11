Brush fire near Cajon Pass burns at least 7 acres with potential to grow more

By ABC7.com staff
Brush fire breaks out near Cajon Pass

A brush fire that broke out near the Cajon Pass Tuesday has burned at least seven acres with the potential to grow larger.

The blaze, dubbed the Blue Fire, broke out around 11:50 a.m. off the northbound 15 Freeway near Cleghorn Road, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials say the flames are spreading at a moderate rate of speed and have the potential to burn 30-40 acres.



No evacuations or injuries have been reported, but some lane closures are in effect on the freeway.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
