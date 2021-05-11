Brush fire near Cajon Pass burns at least 7 acres with potential to grow more

The blaze, dubbed the Blue Fire, broke out around 11:50 a.m. off the northbound 15 Freeway near Cleghorn Road, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. Officials say the flames are spreading at a moderate rate of speed and have the potential to burn 30-40 acres.
No evacuations or injuries have been reported, but some lane closures are in effect on the freeway.
SBCO: NB I-15 in Cajon Pass near Cleghorn Rd., the #3, #4 and off-ramp are closed due to a brush fire. #Caltrans8 #BlueFire pic.twitter.com/Qyi38u823b— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) May 11, 2021
