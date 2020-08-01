Brush fire quickly burns 350 acres in Cherry Valley area of Riverside County, prompting mandatory evacs

#AppleFIRE Update: The two fires are approximately 350 acres in total and 0% contained. Evacuation ORDERS are in place for residents S/Of County Line Rd, N/of Dutton St and E/of Oak Glen Rd. - Evac Center at Beaumont HS 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd in Beaumont pic.twitter.com/KkvRbyjXFx — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California is hit by a scorching heat wave, a fast-moving brush fire broke out in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County Friday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations.The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, erupted shortly before 5 p.m. near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane. The flames were coming from two separate fires burning near each other that rapidly scorched at least 350 acres, according to Cal Fire. The blaze is 0% contained.Smoke and flames were seen dangerously close to some homes in the area, prompting the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to issue mandatory evacuations.An evacuation center was set up at Beaumont High School at 39139 Cherry Valley.Fire officials tweeted that there were reports of power outages due to the fire activity.No injuries were immediately reported.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.