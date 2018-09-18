Brush fire erupts in Simi Valley hillsides

#YosemiteInc has grown to 50-60 acres, fixed wing air tankers and helicopters have boxed it in and slowed the spread of the fire. @VCFD_PIO @VCAirUnit @SimiValleyPD pic.twitter.com/yiUSl9PG2o — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) September 18, 2018

A brush fire erupted along the hillsides on the east end of Simi Valley on Tuesday.The brush fire moved uphill at a slow rate of speed in the area of Yosemite Avenue and Las Llajas Canyon, the Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter.Fire officials said a slight wind out of the west pushed the fire to the east. As of around 3 p.m., the blaze appeared mostly contained and was estimated to have burned between 50 and 60 acres.The fire did not threaten any structures, though the smoke was visible from the 118 Freeway, authorities said.Four helicopters and two air tankers were on scene. There were no reports of any injuries.Yosemite Avenue and Cottonwood Street were shut down due to the blaze.