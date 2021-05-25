Brush fire erupts above Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fire erupts above PCH in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted on a hill in Pacific Palisades Monday evening, prompting a response from firefighters.

Thick white smoke billowed over the area as crews deployed a helicopter to drop water over the blaze.

Firefighters responded to the area of 15820 Pacific Coast Highway around 6 p.m. as flames burned in medium to heavy brush. About an hour later, crews established a perimeter around the 2-acre fire, and appeared to have gotten the upper hand on the blaze.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said no structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The small brush fire comes after another blaze in Pacific Palisades erupted May 14, and charred more than 1,100 acres. An arson suspect was later arrested in connection with starting that fire.

RELATED: Suspected arsonist charged in Palisades Fire
EMBED More News Videos

A man who was taken into custody in connection with the 1,158-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been identified.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacific palisadeslos angeles countybrush fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News