8-acre brush fire prompts evacuation warning in Beaumont area of Riverside County

ByABC7.com staff
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 12:39PM
BEAUMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire burning in Riverside County has prompted evacuation warnings for some residents.

The Bolo Fire broke out shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near David Mountain Road and Bolo Court, burning through the hills and canyons of Beaumont, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 8 acres and was only 10% contained.

The evacuation warnings were issued in the area of Bolton and Green Acres drives, officials said.

The cause of the fire is not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

