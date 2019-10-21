20-acre brush fire threatening homes in Pacific Palisades

By ABC7.com staff
PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a blaze that was threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades as it consumed more than 20 acres of hillside brush.

The blaze was reported in the area of Palisades Drive around 10:40 a.m. It was burning on steep hillside terrain, but fire officials noted that it was fortunate the winds were not significant on Monday.

About 150 city and county firefighters were in place to battle the blaze from the air and the ground.

"We're hitting it hard and fast," said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Homeowners were seen spraying hoses on the hillside and voluntarily evacuating their homes, but no mandatory evacuations had been ordered.
No structure damage or injuries had been reported.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pacific palisadeslos angelesbrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal woman linked to synthetic marijuana poisonings
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
'Tupac Shakur' arrested in Tennessee
Funds raised to help SoCal woman living in rat-infested van
Long Beach offering free flu vaccinations
18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Santa Ana
Show More
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
Southland dominates list of California's 50 safest cities
Ransomware attack cripples San Bernardino School District's computer system
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News