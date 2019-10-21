20-acre brush fire threatening homes in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a blaze that was threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades as it consumed more than 20 acres of hillside brush.The blaze was reported in the area of Palisades Drive around 10:40 a.m. It was burning on steep hillside terrain, but fire officials noted that it was fortunate the winds were not significant on Monday.About 150 city and county firefighters were in place to battle the blaze from the air and the ground."We're hitting it hard and fast," said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.Homeowners were seen spraying hoses on the hillside and voluntarily evacuating their homes, but no mandatory evacuations had been ordered.No structure damage or injuries had been reported.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.